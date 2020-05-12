Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance? In pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEKABAJAJ_12 Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati broke the internet as he announced his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on social media. The Bahubali actor took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Miheeka and confirmed that he is engaged as the lady said 'yes'. As the news surfaced the internet, fans have been trying to know more about Rana's lady love. While the actor has always been very secretive about his personal life, rumours of him dating many actresses had surfaced online. There is not much out there about his relationship with fiance Miheeka Bajaj.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANA DAGGUBATI Actor Rana Daggubati and his beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Who is Miheeka Bajaj?

Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj is a Businesswoman. She is born and brought up in Hyderabad by parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Miheeka has got her Masters's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University.

Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj is the director & creative head of a couture jewellery brand named Krsala jewels.

Miheeka has many connections in the Bollywood industry as well. She attended actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding ceremonies and had also shared photos from the same. She has also shared many photos with designer Kunal Rawal. Check out some gorgeous pictures of Miheeka here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj with Sonam Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj with Sonam Kapoor

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage