Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance? In pictures

Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance? In pictures

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati broke the internet as he announced his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on social media. The Bahubali actor took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Miheeka and confirmed that he is engaged as the lady said 'yes'.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 12, 2020 22:46 IST
Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEKABAJAJ_12

Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati broke the internet as he announced his relationship with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on social media. The Bahubali actor took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Miheeka and confirmed that he is engaged as the lady said 'yes'. As the news surfaced the internet, fans have been trying to know more about Rana's lady love. While the actor has always been very secretive about his personal life, rumours of him dating many actresses had surfaced online. There is not much out there about his relationship with fiance Miheeka Bajaj.

India Tv - Actor Rana Daggubati and his beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANA DAGGUBATI

Actor Rana Daggubati and his beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Who is Miheeka Bajaj?

Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj is a Businesswoman. She is born and brought up in Hyderabad by parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Miheeka has got her Masters's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University.

Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj is the director & creative head of a couture jewellery brand named Krsala jewels.

Miheeka has many connections in the Bollywood industry as well. She attended actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding ceremonies and had also shared photos from the same. She has also shared many photos with designer Kunal Rawal. Check out some gorgeous pictures of Miheeka here-

India Tv - Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ

Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

India Tv - Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ

Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

India Tv - Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ

Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

India Tv - Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ

Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj

India Tv - Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj with Sonam Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ

Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj with Sonam Kapoor

India Tv - Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj with Sonam Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEK_BAJAJ

Actor Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance Miheeka Bajaj with Sonam Kapoor

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X