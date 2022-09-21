Raj Kundra reacts for first time on his arrest in porn case says, 'If you don’t know the whole story, shut up’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Raj Kundra on Diwali

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was booked last year by the Mumbai police in connection with the alleged creation and uploading of pornographic films on mobile applications has reacted for the first time, one year after being released from jail. Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj had maintained his silence since he made headlines for the alleged porn racket case. September 21 marks one year since he was released from the Arthur Road jail and finally shared a post on Twitter to express what he feels.

Taking to social media, Raj Kundra wrote, “One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad. It's a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers.” He posted a photo of himself with the words, “If you don’t know the whole story..shut up!!” written on it".

Kundra was arrested in July 2021. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. Later, he was granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate’s court. As per PTI, police found no evidence that Raj made any monetary or other kinds of gain from the alleged offense, and the prosecution has not attributed to him any intention to commit an offense.

Earlier the businessman had said that the entire episode was nothing but a “witch hunt”. “The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception have been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture. I believe it’s every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth”, he mentioned in an official statement.

