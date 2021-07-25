Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Actress Gehana Vasisth summoned by crime branch for questioning

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEHANA_VASISTH Gehana Vasisth

In the latest update in Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's case, the crime branch has summoned three persons including actress Gehana Vasisth for questioning. The property cell of the branch will question the actress and others in connection with the porn film racket probe today (July 25). Earlier, Gehana had defended Raj Kundra and has claimed that Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey are ‘lying’ about him. She also claimed that the businessman is innocent.

Gehana also supported Shilpa Shetty's statement that the app HotShot doesn't have pornographic content. She told ETimes, "Shilpa is correct. The Hotshots app never had any content that could be classified as pornography. How can someone be associated with something that just does not exist. I believe Shilpa is correct when she’s saying that she didn’t know anything about the Hotshots app, this is based on my personal knowledge. As far as I know, Hotshots has never made any porn film, ever. Those were bold films, erotic films, hot films, but none of them were porn films."

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police revealed that Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with the pornography case. Police are also said to have found a locker in Raj Kundra's office, in addition to documents of cryptocurrency. Many documents related to bank transactions have also been found in this locker.

Till now Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 18 bank accounts of 11 associates of Raj Kundra. According to crime branch sources, about Rs 2 crore 38 lakh is deposited in these two bank accounts. it is also likely that Enforcement Directorate (ED) to register a case against Kundra under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps. He is in police custody till July 27.