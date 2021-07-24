Shilpa Shetty claims her husband Raj Kundra is innocent, says brother-in-law Pradeep was involved

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LYRICSMAZE Shilpa Shetty claims her husband Raj Kundra is innocent

On Friday, Mumbai Police raided actress Shilpa Shetty house and interrogated her regarding her husband Raj Kundra's case. The businessman has been arrested in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps. In her statement, Shilpa claimed that her husband Raj Kundra is innocent and she wasn't aware of the content that went on their app HotShots. She also said that the content was 'erotic; and not 'pornographic,'

According to Mumbai Police Sources, Shilpa Shetty said that 'she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra wasn't involved in producing porn content.' Shilpa Shetty also mentioned that it was their "brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning."

The crime branch of Mumbai Police also conducted a search of the house and seized a laptop, the official added. As Shetty was a director of Viaan Industries, Kundra's firm, the police decided to question her. She had later resigned from the post.

Earlier on Friday, a court extended Kundra's police custody till July 27. He was arrested in the case on July 19 by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He was produced before the magistrate court at the end of his earlier remand on Friday. Police sought extension of his custody to probe the matter further.

The police had earlier told the court that the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material.

Kundra, meawhile, has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the police remand and the cases against him. "Without following the due process of law under the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated by the Supreme Court from time to time, police arrested Kundra by calling him under the grab of recording a statement," the businessman's plea states.

The Mumbai Police have thus far arrested 10 people along with Kundra for their alleged involvement in the production of porn films and circulating them through mobile apps. The case was registered with the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police in February this year.