Raj Kundra pornography case: ED likely to register case against Shilpa Shetty's husband under FEMA

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps. He is in police custody till July 27. After Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register a case against Kundra under FEMA ((Foreign Exchange Management Act). He is likely to be interrogated by ED. It is also said that ED will request the FIR from the Mumbai Police and will study it before issuing a summon against Raj Kundra.

On Friday, Mumbai Police raided actress Shilpa Shetty house and interrogated her about the case. In her statement, Shilpa claimed that her husband Raj Kundra is innocent and she wasn't aware of the content that went on their app HotShots. She also said that the content was 'erotic; and not 'pornographic,'

According to Mumbai Police Sources, Shilpa Shetty said that 'she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra wasn't involved in producing porn content.' Shilpa Shetty also mentioned that it was their "brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning."

Mumbai Police sources stated: "Investigation has revealed that there were around 20 lakh subscribers of Hotshots app which is at the centre of the porn film racket allegedly involving actor Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra."

Kundra, meanwhile, has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the police remand and the cases against him. "Without following the due process of law under the provisions of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated by the Supreme Court from time to time, police arrested Kundra by calling him under the grab of recording a statement," the businessman's plea states.