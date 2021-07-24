Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Crime branch finds hidden cupboard in Shilpa Shetty's husband's Mumbai office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

In the latest update in the alleged porn films racket, Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case, revealed Mumbai Police. Police are also said to have found a locker in Raj Kundra's office, in addition to documents of cryptocurrency. Many documents related to bank transactions have also been found in this locker.

Also, the investigation in the Raj Kundra case has reached Kanpur. Reportedly, lakhs of rupees went from Raj's company in two different bank accounts of the city. the investigating agencies have found dozens of transactions been done in open accounts in the banks of Barra and Cantt areas. On the instructions of the Mumbai Crime Branch, these accounts have been sealed for investigation.

According to crime branch sources, about Rs 2 crore 38 lakh is deposited in these two bank accounts. Till now Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 18 bank accounts of 11 associates of Raj Kundra.

Out of the two accounts that have been seized in Kanpur, one is in the name of a woman named Harshita, whereas the name of the eother woman is Narbada Srivastava. A sum of over Rs 2.32 crore has been deposited in Barra's account of PNB.

So far, Mumbai Crime Branch has seized a total of Rs 7 crore 31 lakh from 18 bank accounts of 11 associates of Raj Kundra, in which TV actress Gehana Vasisth also has a bank account. Apart from Kanpur in UP, money has also been sent from Raj Kundra's bank from Bhopal and Meerut.