Shamita Shetty says 'this too shall pass' as she wishes Shilpa Shetty for comeback with Hungama 2

Actress Shilpa Shetty made her comeback in movies with Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. The film was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23. Ahead of the release of the film, Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn films case. This led to a huge uproar among the fans who demanded to boycott the film. As Hungama 2 premiered on OTT, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty shared a heartfelt post, wishing her for her comeback and extended her support. She also said 'this too shall pass.'

Shamita wrote, "All the best my darling Munki for the release of your film Hungama after 14 years. I know you’ve put in a lot of effort into this one… the entire team has! love you and with you ALWAYS. You’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs in life and one thing I know for sure… You’ve emerged stronger… this too shall pass, my darling. All the best to the entire team."

On Friday, Shilpa Shetty urged fans to watch her film Hungama 2 amid Raj Kundra's controversy. She said that many people worked hard for the film and it deserves a chance to be watched. She said, "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Shilpa Shetty, whose statement in the case was recorded by the Mumbai Police on Friday earlier took to her Instagram story on late Thursday and posted a quote by American author James Thurber that read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness." "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is.

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," the quote that she shared read.