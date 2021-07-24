Hungama 2 Movie Review: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan are far from funny in Priyadarshan's film Photo:INSTAGRAM/MEEZAANJAAFERI Movie Name: Hungama 2

Critics Rating: 1 / 5

Release Date: July 23, 2021

July 23, 2021 Director: Priyadarshan'

Genre: Romantic Comedy

If you were a tad excited for Hungama 2, it might be because Priyadarshan's comedies like Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, Hungama and Huchul among many others were laughter riot. They had their charm and bits that make us chuckle even today. However, if you're planning to watch the Hungama sequel released on Disney plus Hotstar it's fitting to keep your expectations at bay. Because Hungama 2 is far from being funny or even closer to what the original film was. It is predictable, lengthy and tiring to watch.

Everything in the film is too caricaturish. Hungama 2 takes inspiration from Priyadarshan’s 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram. While the filmmaker added some modifications to the Mohanlal starrer, it only became sloppier and irrelevant to the times it is released in.

Meezaan (Aakash Kapoor) is at the centre of the plot. He is a reckless youngster who is soon to get engaged to the daughter of his strict father (Ashutosh Rana). But things go topsy turvy when his old girlfriend from college Pranitha Subhash (Vaani) shows up at his doorstep with a baby claiming to be his. A surprised Aakash denies everything instantly. His only comfort is his secretary Anjali (Shilpa Shetty). But it further complicates the plot as Anjali's husband (Paresh Rawal) is convinced that she's having an affair.

This concept might have been funny some 25 years back, but in 2021 neither the situation looks convincing, nor the cast is able to pull it off. A woman showing up at her ex-boyfriend's doorstep after two years only because she's a mother is tiring in 2021. To top it off there's a sob story of a dead sister and a sidetrack of an insecure husband. These ideas seem too cliched to giggle about now.

Also Read: Hungama 2 Review and Twitter Reactions: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal's rom-com fails to impress fans

When it comes to the actors, Meezaan is full of energy. Too much actually. He has the most to do in the film and the actor tries to put in all his effort but every time he attempts to jump funny like Akshay Kumar, he ends up looking awkward. So does Pranitha, especially whenever she has an emotional face-off with literally anyone in the film.

The film was billed as Shilpa Shetty's return to the silver screen after over a decade. The trailers, posters and promos promised Hungama 2 to be an out and out Shilpa show, but in reality, she is far far away from all the action. Her and Paresh Rawal's track is rather dull and it soon fizzles out without making a spark.

Despite a gorgeous Shilpa Shetty, a strict and silly grandfather Ashutosh Rana and reckless Pareshaan Rawal, Hungama 2 never picks up and fails to hold attention. The only funny moments (which are simply a handful) have Rajpal Yadav in them. His comic timing is impeccable. Every time he's on the screen, he does or says something odd that will make you laugh out loud. Everything else is just on paper. For instance, there's a scene where Tiku Talsania gets his head jammed in a pot. While it would have been too funny to watch how it happened, the incident is simply narrated to the audience.

Our disappointment doesn't end with the plot. The music fails us too. There's hardly any memorable song except the recreated 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', which has its own obvious recall value.

In all, Hungama 2 is an unpleasant and stale blend that not only disappoints those waiting for Shilpa Shetty's comeback but Priyadarshan too. It only makes us miss the filmmaker's slapstick comedies which have been humorous, witty and full of confusion.

Hungama 2 | Trailer: