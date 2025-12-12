Navjot Singh Sidhu, his wife both are unstable, observed them for long time: Amarinder Singh Captain Amarinder Singh said Navjot Singh Sidhu was his minister, and despite giving him two portfolios, he constantly complained.

Chandigarh:

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday refuted allegations of Navjot Kaur Sidhu and said what she said is completely wrong. He added that the couple (Navjot Singh Sidhu and Navjot Kaur Sidhu) is unstable and he has observed them for a long time.

“He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) was my minister, and despite giving him two portfolios, he constantly complained. I even gave him the power portfolio, yet he quit and never took responsibility. His files remained pending for months. He wasn’t fit for the job," he said.

He added, “Her claim about Rs 500 crore being paid for chief ministership is a total lie.”

Criticising Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, Amarinder Singh said Mann doesn’t actually run the government as he only appears on TV but major files go to Kejriwal and this is how the government is functioning.

“In nine and a half years as CM, no Congress President or PM ever told him what to do. “I always acted in Punjab’s interest. Only once, on the water issue, they questioned me, and I said I did what was right and had the bill passed. The current person (Bhagwant Mann) doesn’t actually run the government; he only appears on TV. Major files go to Kejriwal, this is how the government is functioning,” he said.

Amarinder Singh said that Punjab is going through one of its worst phases since the pre-1984 period. “Gangsterism is rising, Pakistan-backed drugs and weapons are coming in, and the state’s economy is in poor condition. Power supply is weak, farmers are suffering, and rain damage will prevent them from sowing their current crop. Overall, the situation is sad," he said.

Captain Amarinder Singh praised PM Modi and said the Prime Minister has special affection for Punjab and he can do anything for Punjab. “Anything we will ask him, he will do it for Punjab”, he said.