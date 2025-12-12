Lionel Messi India Tour: First look of 70-feet statue in Kolkata revealed, viral video unveils face Lionel Messi's 70-foot statue in Kolkata has been revealed ahead of the inauguration day on December 13. The Argentina World Cup-winning captain will reach India tomorrow at midnight and will engage in several activities before leaving for Hyderabad on the same day. Check viral video.

Kolkata:

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi is set to visit India on a three-day tour, starting Saturday, December 13. He will reach Kolkata after midnight and participate in several sponsor activities in the morning before arriving at Salt Lake Stadium at 11:15 am. He will then felicitate Bengal’s Santosh Trophy team and also meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sports icons Sourav Ganguly and Leander Paes. Actor Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities and ministers are also expected to attend the event.

A friendly football match between Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour FC has also been organised, along with a music show for Messi and his two teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul. While returning to the airport, the 2022 World Cup-winning captain will unveil his 70-foot statue in Lake Town. It’s close to Kolkata's Big Ben and the Diego Maradona Statue.

In the meantime, the first glimpse of the statue has been revealed, showing Messi holding the World Cup with a smile on his face.

Remainder of Messi’s tour

Messi will board his flight to Hyderabad on the same day. He will reach the city in the evening and take a break before engaging in a 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. A music concert and a felicitation ceremony are also arranged by the state government to celebrate the legendary footballer.

On December 14, Messi will reach Mumbai and participate in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India. Later, he will feature in a 7v7 celebrity football match, which could feature some of the Bollywood superstars. The details of the same haven’t been released yet.

After the Mumbai leg, Messi will reach Delhi on December 15 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A small event is organised for him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Minerva Academy players will also be felicitated.