Rahul Roy tests Covid positive, says 'don't know how I and my family contracted this virus'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL ROY Rahul Roy

Actor Rahul Roy on Wednesday took to social media to inform his fans and followers that he and his family have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared that he along with his sister Priyanka and brother-in-law Romeer contracted the virus but he unsure how they got it. In a lengthy post, Rahul said that he and his family tested positive without leaving the house or interacting with people.

"My Covid story. My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14 days. I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive," Rahul wrote in an Instagram post:

We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later again gave samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me," he continued.

Also read: Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19, shares beautiful sun-kissed picture in Pyjamas

Also read: Actor Ashutosh Rana tests positive for coronavirus a week after taking first jab of vaccine

"BMC officials came made me and my family sign isolation forms, sanitised my home, the doctor called asking random questions of what my family business is into? Where is our office? Travel itineraries... haha don't know what the connection was? Suggested me to get hospitalised to which I replied We have no symptoms so he said ok and suggested to make a chart of oxygen level and take medicines which I am doing since the time I came back post brain stroke from hospital," Rahul further wrote.

"I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house since 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports," he added.

"For now waiting for second 14 days quarantine to get over and redo my tests. For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you do not contract the virus staying inside the house. Hope to be back soon with negative reports. Love you all," he concluded.

Rahul Roy is having a tough time dealing with health issues. The actor recently suffered a brain stroke while shooting for the film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil in the last week of November last year. Soon after, Rahul was brought to Mumbai and admitted to a hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital from where he was discharged on January 7.

For more entertainment news click here!