Alia Bhatt tests negative for COVID-19, shares beautiful sun-kissed picture in Pyjamas

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Wednesday announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19, after almost 12 days after contracting the deadly virus. The actress had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 and was under home quarantine. The 'Student of The Year' actor took to her social media handle and updated her fans about the same. She shared an all-smiles sun-kissed picture to inform about the good news.

In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a blue sweatshirt, and pink pyjamas as she poses in the garden while looking into the lens. The actor looks gorgeous in a no-makeup look with her luscious locks open. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, writing, "the only time being negative is a good thing." She also added flex muscle and dancing girl emoticons.

Take a look:

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.

Earlier, in the day, Bollywood's well-known actor Ashutosh Rana has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor said he contracted the virus days after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 6.

In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen in the 2020 film 'Sadak 2', will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline.

