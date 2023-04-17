Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORMADDY R Madhavan's son Vedaant wins 5 gold medals for India, proud papa shares photos

Actor R Madhavan, who has made significant contributions to Indian film throughout his career, provided an update that made everyone proud. The great aspect is that the news was about his son, swimming champion Vedaant Madhavan, who won 5 gold medals this weekend in the Malaysian Invitational age group tournament 2023.

Like a proud father, R Madhavan shared his joy with the world on social media. Adding to the records, he won 5 gold medals (50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m), this seals the fact that he is closer to domination on a global level.

R Madhavan congratulates son

R Madhavan took to his social media and wrote, “"With God's grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you.”

See post,

Vedaant has a great track record of dominating events and is currently on a winning streak, having won multiple medals in renowned tournaments in India and overseas. In February of this year, he competed for Team Maharashtra in the Khelo India 2023 competition, where he earned three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 150m races, as well as two silver medals in the 400m and 800m categories.

Madhavan has been Vedanta's most ardent supporter. The actor has frequently expressed his pride in his son. Madhavan and his wife will relocate to Dubai in 2021 to assist their son Vedant in his Olympic preparations. Vedant made headlines last year for his accomplishments, which included a gold medal at the Danish Open. Vedant also won seven medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 earlier this year. In the event, Vedant earned five gold medals and two silver medals.

Also Read: R Madhavan to play inventor GD Naidu in his next film; makers share first poster

Also Read: Khelo India Youth Games: Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant bags Gold medals in tournament, actor shares pics

Also Read: 3 Idiots reunion: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi's fun banter will leave you ROFLing | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News