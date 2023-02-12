Khelo India Youth Games: Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant bags Gold medals in tournament, actor shares pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vedaant wins medals in Khelo India Youth Games

Khelo India Youth Games: Bollywood actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant shines in the Khelo India Youth Games as the youngster bagged medals in the swimming competition. Vedant prevailed over all his competitors in several swimming competitions as he clinched 5 Gold medals and 2 Silver medals in India's Youth Games. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor R Madhavan is all proud of his son for earning fame on the grand stage in India.

The actor shared pictures of his son lifting the trophy and donning medals at the Games. VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of Fernandes Apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver, PB $ records)& Vedaant Madhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts &

@ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant KheloIndiaInMP. So proud," Madhvan wrote on Twitter.

He wrote another tweet and detailed his son's achievements in the tournament. "With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m," he wrote in another tweet. Vedaant has been one of the rising talents for India in the swimming arena. He had earlier won a Gold medal at the Danish Open in the men's 800m freestyle event. He had pipped past the homeboy of Alexander L Bjorn.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News