3 Idiots reunion: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi's fun banter will leave you ROFLing | WATCH

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 idiots came like a breath of fresh air in 2009. With the perfect punch of comedy, Rajkumar Hirani's directorial confronts us with the reality of life. The film is a satire on the societal pressures that exist in the Indian education system. It is regarded as one of Bollywood's most enduring films. It's safe to say, it is a masterpiece of cinema. After 13 years of its intial release, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi came together for a special reason. The surprising reunion left the fans awestruck. The video is making waves on the internet.

The trio reunited to promote Sharman’s upcoming film, Congratulations. They engaged in fun banter while dressed in matching tracksuits. They also did a group hug, which made fans extremely nostalgic. Sharman shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, "3 idiots are promoting "congratulations" film which is releasing today."

Check out the viral video:

As soon as he shared the video, it went viral. Fans took no time and flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "The legendry trio in history." Another user wrote, "the much-needed reunion we did not know we needed." A third user commented, "I got teary eyes and all smiles while watching this video."

Fans were extremely happy to see them together in the same frame after such a long time and bombarded the post with love. At the same time, many expressed their wish to see them on the big screen together once again.

Speaking of Congratulations, the film stars Sharman Joshi and Manasi Parekh Gohil in the lead roles. It also features Jayesh Barbahya, Ami Bhayani, Archan Trivedi and Swati Dave. It released on Friday, 3rd February 2023.

