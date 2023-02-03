Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary finally reveal their second daughter Divisha's face; see first pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEBINABONNERJEE Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet's second daughter' first pic

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The pair tied the knot in 2011. After 11 years of marriage, they embraced parenthood for the first time in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lianna. After that, the pair got blessed with their second child, daughter Divisha Choudhary, in November 2022. Now, they have finally revealed her face to the world.

On Friday, Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram account and shared a family photoshoot, introducing daughter Divisha to the world. Her caption read, "Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva Good vibes & blessings always."

The post features two photos. In the first picture, Debina and Gurmeet are seen lovingly kissing the forehead of their little angel, Divisha. In the second picture, Debina is seen sitting on a chair while holding Divisha and Gurmeet is seen holding Lianna. In the adorable photo, the couple is all smiles.

The post stirred the internet and fans showered love on the adorable pictures.

For the unversed, the celebrity couple announced their second pregnancy just four months after Lianna’s birth. However, they faced several comments like ‘Gurmeet se intezar bhi nahi hua (sic)?’ and ‘Thode din aur intezaar nahi kar sakte (sic)".Gurmeet replied saying, "Jab itni khubsurat partner ho toh intezaar kyu hoga yaar (sic)?" Their quirky response to the questions have left social media impressed.

Earlier, the actress opened up about her second pregnancy in a video on her YouTube channel, "Debina Decodes." She revealed that she was feeling a little ill, roughly a month after Lianna was born. She recalled the initial reaction she had when the pregnancy test showed a positive result, saying she experienced a major emotional outburst since she was both shocked and overjoyed at the same time, and she was clueless about what to do next.

