Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri join forces for Anand Tiwari's untitled next | DEETS

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri have come onboard for Anand Tiwari's untitled next. Check out the details.

New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2023 17:28 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Tripti Dimri are all set to star together for the first time in an Anand Tiwari directorial. The title of the film is not yet revealed. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Earlier, the stars had shared BTS pictures from their shoot that piqued fans' curiosity for the film, and now finally, the makers have announced the release date. The movie will hit theatres on August 25.

On Friday, Dharma Productions officially announced the film on their Instagram account and shared the release date. The caption read, "Bringing together the three powerhouses of talent - Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri led by the deft vision of director Anand Tiwari. Look out for the blast coming your way as this film makes its way to the theatres this August 25." 

Here's a throwback picture of the star-cast from the shoot days. In the picture, they are seen sitting on a couch and appear all smiles.

India Tv - From the shoot days

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRIPTIIDIMRIFrom the shoot days

The Anand Tiwari-directed film is billed as a romantic comedy. The script is hailed as being extremely humorous and unique, but it also conveys a significant message to the viewer.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also made a brief cameo appearance in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat by Anurag Kashyap. On the other hand, Triptii Dimri was recently seen in Qala, alongside Babil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee.  

