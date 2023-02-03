Pathaan Box Office Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's film becomes third highest grossers after Dangal & Baahubali 2

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pathaan Box Office

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 9: Ever since its release, there has been no stopping for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film. The film starring SRK and Deepika as spy agents and John as the leader of an international terror outfit, has now grossed Rs 656 crore worldwide in eight days despite a drop. With Pathaan's release, SRK has made a comeback in the box office business as it has become his highest-grossing film in just under a week.

Pathaan Box Office Report

According to Box Office India, "Pathaan (Hindi) has now grossed 656 crore worldwide in eight days and overseas will be the highest grosser ever when final figures come form the smaller circuits and India has a gross of almost 400 crore (332 cr nett)."

Pathaan enthralls overseas audience

The Siddharth Anand directorial collected over $1.75 million with collections in North America going up and the United Kingdom being pretty much similar to Monday.

In Gulf, there was a drop but the film enjoyed an enormous collection till date in that circuit. This has taken the worldwide total of Pathaan (Hindi) to Rs 617 crore, making it the third highest Hindi language worldwide grosser in just one week. "The film will surpass the worldwide GROSS of Dangal (Hindi) on Saturday which is 702 crore and then the chase is for the 801 crore of Bahubali - The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing HINDI film of all time and this is sure to happen and hopefully before the end of the second week."

"The worldwide numbers in all formats will be around the 670 crore plus mark, " BoI added.

Siddharth Anand on Pathaan's success

Reacting to the success of the film, Siddharth said "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience. I'm feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That's my state of mind."

