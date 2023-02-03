Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding; poses with actress' family. See viral photos & videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMANFANS Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding

Salman Khan recently graced the wedding festivities of his co-star Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh with his presence in Mangalore. The actress is paired opposite him in the upcoming action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman's photos and videos from the wedding festivities are now going viral on social media. In one of the photos, Salman is seen posing for the camera with the bride and the groom.

Opting for an all-black look, Salman looked dapper as ever. In one of the viral videos, Pooja is seen dancing at the wedding functions to Salman's song 'Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya'. In another photo, Salman is posing with Pooja, her family members and others.

Wishing her newly-married brother on social media, Pooja shared beautiful pictures from the wedding and wrote, "My brother got married to the love of his life. What a rollercoaster of a week it was. I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna (brother), as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you love uncontrollably, give with all your heart and find peace and understanding in each other’s presence. Shivani Shetty, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family."

Salman and Pooja in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Pooja and Salman are all set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Makers recently unveiled the official teaser of the film which got massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films Production, Salman starrer also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Meanwhile, Salman gathered all the eyeballs with his special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller film 'Pathaan'. The audience loved watching them reunite and recreate the 'Karan Arjun' magic on the big screen. Apart from this, the Radhe actor will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite actor Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

