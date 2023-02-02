Pathaan: Sanjay Dutt praises Shah Rukh Khan's massive success, says 'it is a reason to celebrate'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DUTTSANJAY Sanjay Dutt's Instagram upload

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film has been smashing all records and the entire nation is celebrating the massive success of the movie. The film has set the box office on fire and seems unstoppable in churning money. As the Pathaan fever is high worldwide; Bollywood's baba Sanjay Dutt has wished Shah Rukh and the entire team for the great success. The legendary actor took to his Twitter handle to extend his wishes.

Expressing his joy, Dutt wrote, "The success of #Pathaan is a reason to celebrate, bringing audiences back to the theatres. A big round of applause to #AdityaChopra, #SiddharthAnand, @iamsrk, @TheJohnAbraham, @deepikapadukone and the entire team for their efforts and success."

Sanjay Dutt has worked under YRF for Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj. The actor is enjoying his villain phase with blockbuster movies like KGF. He will next be seen in Thalapathy 67 opposite Vijay Thalapathy, according to the reports Sanjay Dutt will again be seen in a negative role in this movie. This movie also marks Dutt's Tamil debut.

Not just in India, Shah Rukh Khan's magic is working wonders overseas as well. Pathaan is one of the highest-selling films in the US, UK, Canada and Gulf countries. As per YRF, since its January 25 release, Pathaan has recorded Rs 238.5 crore gross collections in the overseas territories alone. It is also the third-highest Hindi language worldwide grosser and reached the benchmark in just one week. The films that stand above it are Dangal and Baahubali - The Conclusion whose collections are Rs 700 and Rs 800 crore nett respectively in the Hindi language, as per Box Office India.

Also Starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles, the YRF production Pathaan has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in history within just a week of its release. King Khan's return to the big screen after a four-year absence has the star's fans swooning. The entire country is celebrating the return of Badshah on screen.

