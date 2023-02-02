Mohanlal’s Ram plot LEAKED! Fans feel it is similar to Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Pathaan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Pathaan

Mohanlal is reuniting with the Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph once again, for the upcoming film Ram. The movie, which is said to be a spy thriller, is nearing the final stages of its filming. If social media buzz is to be believed, the Malayalam superstar is playing a RAW officer named Ram. The plot of the upcoming film has allegedly leaked online and many have compared it with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's recently released Pathaan. However, Mohanlal’s fans defended the comparison.

Mohanlal starrer Ram's plot

A Twitter user recently shared the leaked synopsis of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph's spy thriller film Ram, which reads: "The film focuses on the efforts of RAW to track down an agent and former spy of the organization. Ram Mohan, who went rogue and disappeared. The military needs his mental and physical abilities to deal with Bael, a terrorist group that possesses nuclear weapons capable of destroying an entire nation." But, India TV doesn't vouch for the credibility of the leaked synopsis.

Following this, several Twitter users pointed out that the plot is very similar to that of Pathaan. A person wrote, “Is it pathaan 2.0." Another said, "The story is almost always the same for all spy thrillers #bollywood #hollywood....villain with nuclear/bio weapon, rogue agent back in duty.....and spy from enemy country joining hands". A third comment read, "For people saying it's the plot of Pathaan, literally every Mission impossible movie has a similar plot - it doesn't really matter as long as the execution is different and good."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan kisses John Abraham during Pathaan PC; latter's witty reply to 'SRK back' wins heart

About Pathaan

The spy action thriller has broken many box office records and has raised Rs 650 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan's starrer presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon like abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The Bollywood Badshah said the overwhelming love coming his way for Pathaan has more than made up for his time away from the movies. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

ALSO READ: Pathaan Box Office Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees marginal dip in collections after glorious first week

Latest Entertainment News