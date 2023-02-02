Pathaan Box Office Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer sees marginal dip in collections after glorious first week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YRF Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone released on January 25

Pathaan Box Office: After have a glorious run at the box office in its first week of release, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as spy agents and John Abraham as the leader of an international terror outfit, has seen a marginal drop in its collections on Wednesday. The movie has earned close to Rs 634 crore gross in worldwide collections since its release on January 25 and will now look to become the highest-earning Indian film worldwide. With Pathaan's release, SRK has made a comeback in the box office business as it has become his highest-grossing film in just under a week.

Pathaan Box Office Day 8

Pathaan has already clinched the title of the film to enter the Rs 200 crore, Rs 250 crore and Rs 300 crore mark fastest at the box office in India. However, due to the weekdays, movie collections have witnessed a marginal drop. As per a report in Box Office India, as per the early estimates, Pathaan collected Rs 17-17.5 crore on Wednesday, taking its eight-day earnings in India to Rs 333 crore. It is expected that at this rate, the film will enter Rs 350 crore club on Thursday, that is in nine days. After that, on the second weekend, the collections are expected to rise from Friday evening.

Pathaan enthralls overseas audience

Not just in India, Shah Rukh Khan's magic is working wonders overseas as well. Pathaan is one of the highest selling films in the US, UK, Canada and Gulf countries. As per YRF, since its January 25 release, Pathaan has recorded Rs 238.5 crore gross collections in the overseas territories alone. It is also the third-highest Hindi language worldwide grosser and reached the benchmark in just one week. The films that stand above it are Dangal and Baahubali - The Conclusion whose collections are Rs 700 and Rs 800 crore nett respectively in the Hindi language, as per Box Office India.

