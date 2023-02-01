Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
  Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Kuch Kuch Hota hai co-star Parzaan Dastur after 25 years; fans react

Do you remember the little sardar kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Parzaan Dastur recently caught up with the 'Pathaan' star Shah Rukh Khan and also shared pictures on Instagram with his fans.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 20:27 IST
Parzaan Dastur
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PARZAAN.DASTUR Parzaan Dastur Instagram uploads

The chota sardar from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is all grown up now. Parzaan Dastur who played the character of the little Sikh kid in the movie reunited with King Khan after 25 years. Parzaan posted two pictures with Shah Rukh Khan. In one of the pictures, the two twinned in black outfits. Shah Rukh wore a black shirt with black coat while Parzaan wore a maroon shirt with white tie and black coat. Parzaan smiled bright as he posed for the camera. Both of them looked straight into the camera. Another was an unseen photo in which, little Parzaan is seen sitting on the shoulder of Shah Rukh.

See the post here:

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Parzaan wrote, “When Parzaan met Pathaan (cracker emoji).” He used ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Blockbuster’ as the hashtags. Actor Anjali Bharot commented, “Taare gin rahe ho (Are you counting the stars)?” To which, replied, “Not without you! (kiss emojis).” Actors Dipannita Sharma and Rajesh Tailang dropped heart emojis.

As soon as he shared the post, fans rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet messages in the comment section. While one fan wrote, 'Ah! Y'all should have recreated the pose', another one added, 'What yaar, I feel envious of you now.' A fan also commented, 'Wow, feeling great to see you together, after a very long time.'

Parzaan is fondly remembered by people for his line, ‘Tussi jaarhe ho, tussi na jaao’ which he said to Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film was directed by Karan Johar, and produced by Yash Johar. Directed by Karan Johar, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' also starred Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The film also featured actors like Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever and others in key roles. It also had Salman Khan in a special cameo role.

SRK is currently relishing the massive success of his comeback movie Pathaan. The film has grossed more than 600 crore worldwide just within the first week. It was released on 25th January and since then the movie has been smashing all the records.

 

