Glamorous pics of Disha Patani, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan from Dubai event will make you go weak in the knees

A slew of Bollywood celebrities came under one roof for a private event in Dubai, which was headlined by global pop-star Beyoncé with her first-ever concert in a long time. Disha Patani, mother-daughter duo Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were snapped in their glamorous avatars and the images from the time are going viral on social media. A particular photo featuring Disha and Suhana together is being liked by the fans and the netizens are going 'uff' over the two beauty queens in one frame.

Disha Patani looks glamorous at an event

Disha Patani is known for her stylish outfits and her envious physique makes every attire look perfect on her. She opted for a bejeweled cutout gown for an event in Dubai and looked absolutely stunning in it. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and the uber-fit diva flaunted her toned legs. She completed her look with high heels and mid-parted hair. The Malang actress also shared pictures of her look on social media, leaving fans sweating over her hotness.

Like mother, like daughter

Suhana Khan, who will be making her acting debut with The Archies, has got the genes of her celebrity parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. At the Dubai event, both Suhana and Gauri Khan opted for black gowns and shined bright in their evening looks. Suhana wore a sequin black gown with a deep neckline while Gauri chose to wear an off-shoulder black gown featuring threadwork. Both Suhana and Gauri set the temperatures soaring in beautiful western attires.

Other Indian celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Shanaya Kapoor and Farah Khan also attended the event.

