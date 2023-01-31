Shah Rukh Khan kisses John Abraham during Pathaan PC; latter's witty reply to 'SRK back' wins heart

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIRALBHAYANI77 John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan surprised John Abraham when kissed him during the press conference. The superstar got up and planted a kiss on John's cheek during Pathaan's Press conference. Following this, the 'excited' audience and fans asked SRK to again kiss it again but the actor joked that he doesn't believe in public display of affection.

Shah Rukh Khan kisses John Abraham

During the event, John who was sharing his experience doing the Jim character said, "Jim is cool, he is and when SRK interrupts and planted a kiss." Later, fans started shouting 'Deepika-Deepika- Deepika', to this, SRK said "I have given kisses to Deepika many times and this is the first with John and it was different." John replied, "so sweet. For the first time, I think I am blushing."

John's witty reply to 'SRK back'

John Abraham, who stars as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's box office blockbuster 'Pathaan' wittily corrected a fan who was cheering "Shah Rukh Khan is back." He said, "Just one correction. Shah Rukh Khan isn't back. He had just gone for a loo break."

SRK on four-year break

SRK revealed the story behind taking a break for 4 long years. The superstar said, "The four, actually 2 years have some good parts and some bad parts like in all our lives because of Covid. This is exactly the same for me. I didn't work, I wanted to be with the children. The good thing was for the first time I could see my children grow, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. I could spend time with my family and friends. The second good thing was my last film didn't work and people started saying that now my films.

He jokingly said "I thought of an alternative business. And thought of opening a restaurant and for that started cooking. And thought to name it Red Chillies food eatery. Then I learned to cook Italian cuisine and that went well."

"Siddharth, who loves to eat and for 10 days I made him eat pizza as he was not happy with my work. The good thing was that also when I came to know that John is doing Pathaan with me. I have never worked with him. We have done small endorsements together. John is a very old friend of mine, when I came to Mumbai we got to know each other but unfortunately we have not worked together, " he added.

Shah Rukh continued, "Its nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread the happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days."

