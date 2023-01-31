Shah Rukh Khan on 'Pathaan' success: 'Have forgotten last four years...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THINKERSRK Shah Rukh Khan on 'Pathaan' success

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the glory of his latest release 'Pathaan', has expressed gratitude towards the audience for making his film a box-office blockbuster. In the first media outing, SRK compared himself and his two co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to the iconic characters of Manmohan Desai's classic 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after four years.

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand joined Shah Rukh Khan during the press conference. While speaking about the success of the actioner, the superstar shared, "Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness, even when I'm playing a bad guy like [in] Darr. Even if I'm playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment."

"We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, entertainment should be left at that. Don't take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner... this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema," he added

Further, he said, "I thank Aditya (Chopra, producer) and Siddharth. they gave me this opportunity. This is an expensive and time-consuming film and to give me a film at a time when I was not working and allow me to be a part of the film, I'm very grateful to them. I have forgotten the last four years in these last four days," Shah Rukh said.

About Pathaan

The spy action thriller has broken many box office records and has raised Rs 542 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25. Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for "Pathaan" has more than made up for his time away from the movies. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

