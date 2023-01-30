Is Pathaan 2 in works? Shah Rukh Khan finally answers the most asked question

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AVIGOWARIKER Still from Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is enjoying massive success at the ticket window. The film has earned over Rs 500 crore and has broken several records. The movie has collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days! Pathaan hit another Rs 100 crore+ day on its 5th day, as it registered Rs 60.75 crore net in India. The overseas gross on day 5 is at Rs 42 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 112 crore gross. While the Pathaan fever is still high, SRK expressed his happiness and answered the most asked question.

When asked about the sequel of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan said that he will be honored to be the part of the sequel.

Pathaan also crossed the Rs 250 crore net mark in India in just five days with Rs 280 crore net up on the board already! It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 250 crore club in just 5 days! Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register four Rs 50 crore+ days and that too within just five days since its release. With this, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe -- Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan -- are blockbusters!

Apart from the massive gross income, Pathaan has some interesting facts that fans should know. Pathaan is the first ever Bollywood film that is fully shot using IMAX cameras. Hollywood's best action director Casey O’Neill was bought on board for the film to shoot the action sequences. The action scenes in Pathaan are inspired from WWE special moves. SRK’s kick is from Shawn Michaels while John Abraham’s punch is inspired by Roman Reigns. Dimple Kapadia worked with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in three decades. Their film together previously was Dil Aashna Hai.

Pathaan has become a theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country -- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

