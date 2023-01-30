Amid Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan wave, Kartik Aaryan's Shehzade release date postponed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KARAN_SRKIAN Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan box office clash

Shah Rukh Khan's film is enjoying massive success at the ticket window. The film has earned over Rs 500 crore and has broken several records. Amid this massive success, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Shehzade's release date has been postponed. The makers have decided to release the movie on 17th February which was earlier slated to release on 10th February. Shehzade also stars Kriti Sanon in the leading role.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office. The film has collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days! Pathaan hit another Rs 100 crore+ day on its 5th day, as it registered Rs 60.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 58.50, All Dubbed versions – Rs 2.25 crore), taking the India gross to Rs 70 crore. The overseas gross on day 5 is at Rs 42 crore ($5.13 million), taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 112 crore gross. In 5 days, Pathaan has recorded $25.42 million (207.2 crore) in the overseas territories alone!

Pathaan also crossed the Rs 250 crore nett mark in India in just five days with Rs 280 crore nett up on the board already! It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs 250 crore club in just 5 days! Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register four Rs 50 crore+ days and that too within just five days since its release. With this, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe -- Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan -- are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country -- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

