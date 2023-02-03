Sidharth Malhotra dislikes THIS thing about Kiara Advani; Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra dislikes THIS thing about Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored pairs in B-town. After months of speculation, the couple is finally tying the knot in the first week of February. The much-anticipated wedding is taking place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace. With the wedding bells ringing, fans can't stay calm. While the wedding preparations are in full swing, the 'Majnu' recently disclosed what he dislikes about his wife-to-be, Kiara.

During a recent interview for his upcoming film Mission Majnu, the actor was asked to name one aspect of Kiara that he dislikes. He replied, "all her characters, that she is crying in every film. She is always - rona hamesha, aankho mein aansu (always crying, has tears in her eyes)."

Speaking about the big wedding, the preparations for it have already begun in Jaisalmer. They will have a royal wedding in Suryagarh Palace. The Shershaah couple will tie the knot on February 6. It is said that the wedding festivities will start with a sangeet on February 5, followed by the wedding pheras on February 6 and a reception on February 7.

According to India Today, the couple has opted for Manish Malhotra for their wedding outfit. Kiara has locked in ivory and red colours for the nuptials. On her big day, the bride will most likely be spotted donning a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding's theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa.

Meanwhile, the guest list comprises of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani and many more. It is said that around 100 to 125 guests will attend Sid and Kiara's royal wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra starred in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

