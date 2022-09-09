Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Queen Elizabeth II and Amitabh Bachchan

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid his tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who passed away at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Her eldest son Charles, who succeeds as king immediately, said that the 96-year-old monarch was a 'cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother' who would be missed around the world. Condolences poured in from every corner of the world following her demise. Amitabh took to his blog and wrote, ".. and as we live another day, the life of another has ended .. the Queen, has passed away .. the Queen of England .. and a host of moments and memories go along with her and her presence."

Big B recalls how his father sent home memorabilia during Queen's coronation

He recalled how his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was in England when the Queen was crowned. "Babuji was in England for his PhD, when she was crowned and the Coronation was the huge event of the moment in 1952 .. and the news and the books and the curios designed then were dutifully sent to me in Allahabad."

"Sets of make your own Coronation coach and the various monuments and the finery of a crowning in England were among us at 17, Clive Road, Allahabad and hours spent in building them and getting books and information presented in colourful books were our prized possession ...." ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II dies: Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & other celebs pay condolences

"A private hand shake with her when she was a State Guest during my University days, to India and that exclusive moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, among the four or five of us.

"The select group of invitees at Buckingham Palace during the time of Babuji's stay in Cambridge when at a private Tea he was called along with, other country guests .. the Indian Cricket team in particular - the likes of Vinoo Mankad, and Hazare and more .. and the signed autographs of them sent to us on the invitation card from the Palace .. now all lost or misplaced when we shifted from Allahabad to Delhi.

"The letters the books and objects of remembrance all lost .. pity .. because the idea of documentation or of reserve and storage in collectibles was never a consideration .. .. now as you look back .. the regret and remorse .." he concluded. ALSO READ: All about Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who dedicated her life to public service

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

