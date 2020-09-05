Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPSHIKHADESHMUKH Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh’s Teacher’s Day note for her father Vashu Bhagnani will melt your heart

A lot of people including many Bollywood celebrities have flooded social media with their wishes on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. And another name which is added to the list is of producer Deepshikha Deshmukh. She shared a few childhood pictures of her with her family and penned a long heartfelt note to her father producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Deepshikha took to her Instagram and wrote, “When the world is celebrating Teacher's Day how can I forget the teacher who first taught me how to pick myself up after a fall and remain grounded at the same time.

Over the years, you have taught us to be self-reliant and pushed me to work hard – taught us to be a humble and honest human being. Through your example, I learned to persevere and endure because you said I should never stop trying. It is this resilience that got you from selling saris in Kolkata on the streets to unfurling a cinematic dream - you teach by example, Pa.

I know now, why you pushed me to dream because, in your words - the world can take everything away from me but not my dreams.

Thank you, for being the first teacher in my life.

I love you both to the moon and back! #HappyTeachersDay”

Deepshikha made her debut as a producer with the critically acclaimed film Sarbjit, starring Aishwarya Rai, Randeep Hooda and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. She has also produced films such as Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Welcome to New York, Dil Juunglee and Jawaani Jaaneman.

In her upcoming projects Deepshikha is co-producing Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom along with her father Vashu Bhagnani, brother Jacky Bhagnani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The film is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is set for a release on January 22, 2021.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage