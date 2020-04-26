Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra felt like wearing saree at home and we felt like complimenting her

While Priyanka Chopra has shifted her base to Los Angeles to be with her husband Nick Jonas, she is still a true desi girl. The actress is spending quality time with the American singer and also actively encouraging fans to follow social distancing and help those in need during these testing times. Since PeeCee is not able to visit her closed ones in India due to lockdown, she decided to feel at home by wearing a saree. The actress blessed our Instagram feeds with a photo in which she is seen wearing a gorgeous blue colored saree and posing with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the photo saying, "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone" The photo shows PeeCee staring at Nick as he looks into the camera. The actress looks ravishing in the saree and with bangles. As soon as the picture surfaced the internet, fans flooded the internet with comments. One Instagram user called them, 'Best couple of the world'. Check out-

Fans have been waiting for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to start a family soon. There were rumours a couple of weeks ago that the actress is expecting her first child. However, the rumours were untrue. Reacting to starting a family with Nick Jonas, PeeCee told Tatler magazine, "Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra left her fans mesmerized with her photo on World Earth Day 2020. She treated her fans with sun-kissed selfies and broke the internet. The actress looked beautiful as she enjoyed the sun from her home in LA and wished her fans on Earth Day. She wrote, "We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together." She also urged them to take care of themselves as well as of Mother Earth as she also needs healing. Check out the photos here-

We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. 🌎 #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay pic.twitter.com/HW4paci0LR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also featured in a short film called Family that she shot while at home. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

T 3493 - When you see that the cause is greater than the idea you dreamt of .. there is just immense joy and gratitude for all my colleagues and friends in the making of this historic effort !



WE ARE ONE and WE SHALL OVERCOME ! Jai Hind ! https://t.co/WoquwkSyqT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2020

