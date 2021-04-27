Priyanka Chopra urges for COVID 19 vaccines for India urgently, says critical situation breaks her heart

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Jonas

COVID 19 situation in India is 'critical' according to global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In her recent tweet, the actress urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to provide vaccines for coronavirus with India on an urgent basis. She also alleged that in such a grave condition, the United States government has requested 550 million more vaccines than required.

"My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive (sic)," Priyanka wrote in a tweet.

This is not the first time that Priyanka has used her social media to spread awareness for COVID 19. Recently, the actress shared helplines numbers to help her fans and followers who are struggling for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines across the country. She has also been frequent in asking her followers to wear masks, maintain social distancing and step out of their houses only when it's essential and unavoidable.

Last week, she urged all to stay at home and get vaccinated, at a time when India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point," wrote Priyanka, in a post she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

Also read: Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says 'All I need is your prayers'

"Please stay home, I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing.

--Stay home

--Ensure everyone you know stays home

--If you have to step out, wear a mask

--Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly.

--Get the vaccine when it's your turn

Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," she added.

On the work front, Priyanka has begun shooting for her upcoming film Citadel. "Citadel" is helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, and the spy thriller series, co-starring Richard Madden, is billed as an ambitious global event for OTT.

Related: Priyanka Chopra shares first image from 'Citadel' set