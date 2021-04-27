Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares first image from 'Citadel' set

Priyanka Chopra has shared a behind-the-scene image from her upcoming international series "Citadel" on Instagram Stories for the very first time, and the photo has gone viral. In the picture, Priyanka's face is covered with a gold face mask covering traces of blue make-up that is visible below her eyes. She looks into the camera as an attendant takes care of her open hair. Priyanka chose not to caption the frame. Rather, she invited fans to do so.

"Caption this," she wrote on the picture. A box beneath, which lets followers key in their captions, has "Type something…" written in it. She has also given fans a space to "Reply to Priyankachopra,…", and tagged the image with #setlife, #citadel and @goochie60.

Have a look at her post here:

Priyanka is counted amongst one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, she keeps on sharing posts on Twitter or Instagram for her fans. Just recently, she shared an adorable picture of her along with her pooch Gino amid the grim COVID situation. The 38-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing post, featuring Gino and her. Priyanka captioned the post as, "Sending a virtual hug."

The photo showed Priyanka sporting a minimal makeup look, donning a beige dress while giving Gino a hug. Both of them had their eyes closed in the picture. The post from the star received more than 4 lakh likes.

"Citadel" is helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, and the spy thriller series, co-starring Richard Madden, is billed as an ambitious global event for OTT.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.

