Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her memoir’s cover shoot featuring her per Diana

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is recently making headlines for her memoir, Unfinished. The actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the sets of her cover shoot.

She teamed up with her pooch Diana Chopra. Sharing the BTS video, PeeCee wrote, ''Every shoot is #Unfinished unless @diariesofdiana makes an appearance. #BTS #Unfinished #covershoot.'' The actress looked stunning in an off-shoulder black dress. Her hair was tied in a messy bun. She is seen spending some quality time with her pet.

A few days back, Priyanka shared the cover of her memoir and penned a heartfelt note. The post was captioned as, ''Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life''.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' with Shonali Bose. The film also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently staying in Los Angeles together.

She will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that she also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast. PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

