Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's remark on not moving to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is currently gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming series, Citadel. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes. The series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The upcoming spy thriller is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. Ahead of the premiere, the actress has been busy promoting the series. In a recent media interaction, Priyanka discussed her journey after breaking into Hollywood. She was also quizzed about Shah Rukh Khan's remark about not moving to Hollywood.

At South by Southwest 2023, the interviewer mentioned Shah Rukh Khan's remark about why he doesn't want to star in a Hollywood film. SXSW interviewer told Priyanka Chopra, "Shah Rukh Khan says, 'why should I go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here."

On this, the PeeCee replied, "Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country."

The actress added, "I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it. My father was in the military and he taught me the value of discipline. He taught me not to take the value of what you have been given for granted."

Meanwhile, speaking about the Citadel trailer, Priyanka looks red-hot in her spy avatar. Her action sequence is the cherry on the cake. The sequences appear excellent, as one would anticipate. The chemistry between Priyanka and Richard Madden seems fantastic. The trailer undoubtedly offers you a hint that the series will be interesting to watch.

