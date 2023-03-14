Vicky Kaushal announces Sam Bahadur shoot wrap with UNSEEN photo; shares gratitude note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal announces Sam Bahadur shoot wrap

Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal and based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, has completed production. The Meghna Gulzar directorial will see Vicky Kaushal in the title role of Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Now, Vicky Kaushal has announced the film's wrap along with a note.

On Tuesday, the Masaan actor took to his Instagram account and announced that the shoot was finally over. He shared an unseen picture from the sets and wrote, "Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself…Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMबहादुर !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023."

Sam Bahadur is based on the life and times of Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film, which marks the second collaboration between Meghna and Vicky after 2018's "Raazi", went on floors in August.

Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of "Sam Bahadur" along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava. Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Also read: Dasara trailer: Nani's raw avatar promises blood soaked action thriller | Watch

Also read: Gaslight Trailer Out: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's murder mystery will give you chills | Watch

Latest Bollywood News