Dasara trailer: Nani's raw avatar promises blood soaked action thriller | Watch

The trailer of Dasara is released today and it has pinned high hopes on the movie. Going by the visuals, the film looks like a blood-soaked, intense story of one man’s uprising from a small village called Veerlapally, which is surrounded by piles of coal. The film is about the uprising of the labourers working in coal mines and Nani is seen as their unlikely leader. The film's production value looks nice and some of the scenes stand out. Also, the action looks incredible and we can count on Nani to deliver when it comes to performance on the screen.

Trailer:

Dasara cast and crew

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar and Rajsekhar Aningi. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Ramagundam's Godavarikhani of Telangana. At the teaser launch event in Hyderabad, Nani flaunted his natural curls and arrived looking dashing in a casual look comprised of a black shirt and blue denim.

During the launch of the film last February, Nani described Dasara as “pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush” of a film. The movie is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

Originally shot in Telugu, Dasara is gearing up for release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on March 30. Nani has pinned high hopes on the film. He had said in a recent press interaction that Dasara will be a career-defining film for him. “For a lot of people who’ve said I don’t work out of my comfort zone, this will be the answer. It’s a project that I have great expectations from and I’m sure audiences won’t be disappointed,” he said. The actor was last seen in HIT: The Second Case, in a special cameo appearance.

