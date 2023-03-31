Priyanka Chopra reacts to Nick Jonas' fold a baby ball pit tutorial video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is synonymous with perfection. One of the most prominent names in the world of showbiz, the actress has made a name for herself globally. She tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022. Now, the couple is enjoying their special moments as parents as seen in their social media posts. The duo often post on how both of them try to cope with their new responsibilities.

Recently Nick took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of folding a baby ball pit. Nick first posted the video on Tiktok and then shared it on Instagram. In the video, Nick is seen struggling with a baby ball pit. At one point in time, he said that he would search in Google. But then he did not take the help of the search engine and somehow found a way. But his mission is not accomplished as the zipper of the pit breaks. A frustrated Nick wrote on the video, "No, we were so close!!"

The singer-actor then posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Dad stuff. #daddy #hacks." Priyanka Chopra reacted to the video saying, 'Dead' with folded hands emoji post. Actor Jonathan Tucker called Nick “ZADDY” in the comments section. A fan wrote, "I’ll never get over Nick being a dad now. Love this, so relatable!!!” Another said "I didn’t know I needed to see you struggling with a ball pit today. Relatable. Side note, I know you don’t share much of your parenting life but it’s really nice to see little things like this. Thanks for sharing!"

For the last few days, Priyanka has been treating her fans with mother-daughter moments. Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, they welcomed daughter Malti Marie.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

The actress will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

