Priyanka Chopra trolled for comments on leaving Bollywood; Twitterati say 'stop playing victim card'

Global star Priyanka Chopra who made her debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002, bagged Bollywood big projects such as Hero The Story of A Spy, Andaaz and more, during the 2000s. Not just in Hindi cinema, Priyanka Chopra has represented India at various global platforms and has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood too. She made her debut in the music industry in Hollywood with her 2012 single In My City. While many assumed it was a professional progression for Priyanka after ruling Bollywood, in a new podcast the actress revealed that she switched her career to the US because she had 'beef with people'.

Priyanka Chopra spilled her heart out to Dax Shepard and revealed that she decided to move to Hollywood as Bollywood filmmakers were "not casting" her and blamed industry 'politics'. However, her comments have not gone down too well with many, who trolled her saying ' STOP playing the victim card again'. A user wrote, "I LIKE PRIYANKA CHOPRA. But let's be honest PC didn't move to US because of bad politics in Bollywood. Bcz it happens in every INDUSTRY. Waise it's not her fault. First because vo (brown)- Indian hai toh it's necessary to play the victim in today's Woke America to grow in Hollywood," a user commented. Another said, "Last time she said comfortable is boring so she decided to go to hollywood now this? What she trying to say exactly?"

A third comment read, "and the victim card is out once again priyanka chopra signed Quantico in 2014. she did gunday with yrf in 2014. DDD and Bajirao mastani in 2015. also signed Bharat opposite salman and left the movie halfway bcuz she got another hollywood cameo but she was pushed into the corner." Some even questioned her appearance on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan.' "Then why she has to appear on Koffee with Karan , if Karan has distroyed her career what’s the point coming in his show??" read a comment. Another said, "But the truth is, she still went back to koffee with Karan after years, putting up a “all good between us” …. For what? Eventually, giving in to the pressure of being in some/that circle??? And never admitting what happened. She has still not names anyone btw."

Priyanka Chopra's statement

During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast 'Armchair Expert', Priyanka Chopra revealed, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

PeeCee's statement stirred a storm on the internet. Actress Kangana Ranaut also came forward in support of her Fashion co-star and blamed filmmaker Karan Johar for the same.

