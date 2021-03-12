Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas launch singer's new album 'Spaceman' with kiss, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JERRYXMIMI, NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Late Thursday night, Nick Jonas released the music video of his first solo album Spaceman. Spaceman is Jonas' fourth studio album also Nick' first solo release as a singer since 2016. Launching the album virtually, Nick shared how the album and everything he does in life is inspired by his wife Priyanka Chopra. During, the launch, the actress also makes a brief appearance as the American pop singer talks about her. Waving at fans, the Bollywood actress kisses Nick and soon exits the frame.

Meanwhile, the music video shows Nick as a lovelorn lonely man, walking on a deserted planet after being separated from his loved ones. It also features a hologram of Priyanka. Encouraging her husband, the actress shared a post for him on her verified social media account. "#SpacemanVideo is OUT NOW! Proud of everything you do @nickjonas," she captioned it.

Nick too shared pictures from the launch. In the series of photos, the American pop singer and the Bollywood actress can be seen having fun with a life-size mannequin of an astronaut.

Nick also shared a heartfelt post for his close ones on Instagram and opened by about the process of making the album during the pandemic. The post includes a romantic picture with Priyanka, some cuddly photos of Nick with his dogs and some photos showing how the pandemic went for the singer. "Writing this album was a way to process everything that was happening in the world, the distance between us, and what matters most," he captioned the pictures.

"I released #Spaceman first to introduce you to the world and what I encountered along the way. #ThisIsHeaven landed second to show the contrast of emotions found in Distance and Euphoria & how reconnecting with the ones you love can give you purpose. And now... the rest of the album is yours to explore - Distance, Indulgence, Euphoria, & Commitment. I hope you take the time to experience the album in full from start to finish and that you find solace while joining Spaceman on the greatest adventure of all... Love," he added.

Earlier, the singer-actor revealed that This Is Heaven, from his album Spaceman was about how he felt after he reunited with wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, when she returned from Germany post her shooting for the upcoming film in The Matrix franchise.

Priyanka was last seen in the recent digital film, The White Tiger. On Wednesday, the film's lead actor Adarsh Gourav was been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actor category. Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has received a BAFTA nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.