Inside Priyanka Chopra, Malala Yousafzai pre-Oscars party with Jr NTR, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline | Photos

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Malala Yousafzai Oscars' party

Priyanka Chopra hosted the second annual South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars bash at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood to honour and celebrate the nominees from the likes of RRR, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers and Everything Everywhere All at Once. The event was hosted by Priyanka and celebrity manager-entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, with co-chairs Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Kal Penn, Aziz Ansari, Bela Bajaria, Radhika Jones, Joseph Patel, Shruti Ganguly, and Anita Chatterjee. Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Jr NTR, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other South Asian artists were present at the party.

Preity Zinta's post

Preity Zinta, who is settled in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twin babies, shared the pictures on her social media and wrote, "A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all of you guys...Thank you @priyankachopra & @anjula_acharia for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together & for celebrating each other's achievements. It was such a fun evening."

The first picture featured Preity and Jr NTR. The song Naatu Naatu, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the film RRR, has earned a nomination in the Best Original Song category. Next, is Jacqueline Fernandez, who looked gorgeous in sequence attire. In one of the pics, the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actress sharing the frame with her husband Gene Goodenough, Guneet Monga, whose documentary The Elephant Whisperers has bagged a nomination at Academy Awards.

In another set of photos, one can spot Malala Yousafzai, fashion designer Falguni Peacock, and Never Have I Ever stars Poorna Jagannathan and Megan Suri among others. Sharing it Preity wrote, "From meeting old friends to making new ones, last night was so special. Nothing is more sexy and beautiful than an independent, powerful and talented woman. Here's to all these beautiful ladies that are in these photos and that were at the party. I chatted, joked and got utterly silly with most of them and loved every bit of it cuz real women don't compete with each other - they support and empower each other and have fun together."

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in her all-white attire. The global star made a stunning appearance, donning a white corset top paired with a sheer skirt, and completed her look with a shrug. Priyanka's picture with Malala Yousufzai, Mindy Kaling, and others also went viral. There were also selfies of Hannah Simone, Freida Pinto, Poorna Jagannathan and Malala, and others.

Mindy Kaling shared photos

Mindy Kaling also shared a few glimpses from the party, where she's seen posing with Malala and Jr NTR, among others. In her post, she wrote, "Last night I was honored to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me. @falgunishanepeacockindia designed the most spectacular saree for me and @sethicouture loaned me basically all the diamonds in the world. Thank you to @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for organizing such a special event. Also love when @asekar95 is my date and we get to do the most Indian thing ever and order Taco Bell after."

