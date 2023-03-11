OSCARS 2023: Lauren Gottlieb to perform on Naatu Naatu to Deepika Padukone being presenter. What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OSCARS 2023

OSCARS 2023: All our eyes and hearts are on March 12. After unveiling the nominees in major categories on January 24, Hollywood is all set to host the final show. It is the day RRR might create history yet again by winning the coveted golden statuette. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The live broadcast of the awards will commence at 5 pm (01:00 GMT on March 12) and will be available to viewers in the United States on the ABC television network. It will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar at 5:30 am on March 13, 2023 for Indian viewers. Ahead of this, here’s everything you need to know about the Oscars 2023.

Naatu Naatu from RRR nominated

Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated under the Best Original Song category, while All That Breathes and Elephant Whisperers are the following Indian nominees. M.M. Keeravaani’s energetic anthem from SS Rajamouli's action epic RRR will be performed at the Oscars. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, 'Naatu Naatu' sees actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr dancing to catchy tunes. The song is nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Score and is competing with 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman,' and 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

Ram Charan-Jr NTR & SS Rajamouli in LA

Jr NTR and Ram Charan along with RRR director SS Rajamouli are all set to walk the champagne carpet at Oscars 2023. Jr NTR recently joined Charan and Rajamouli for the prestigious event in Los Angeles. Jr NTR met the RRR team two weeks late because of professional commitments and the untimely death of his cousin, Nandamuri Tarakaratna.

Deepika Padukone as presenter

Deepika Padukone has been announced as a presenter among the celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a post with the names of all the presenters, which includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

Who will host this Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, the American TV personality and late-night show host, will be returning to host this year's Oscars, marking his third time in the role.

The Red Carpet goes champagne

Many things about the Academy Awards have changed over the years, but for the past six decades there has been at least one constant: The red carpet. The hues have varied over the years, but it has always been some shade of red. Until this year. Outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, workers unspooled a champagne-coloured carpet as Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th Oscars on Sunday, presided over the occasion.

Naatu Naatu live performance

American dancer Lauren Gottlieb will be performing on the song 'Naatu Naatu' which has been nominated at this year's Academy Awards. Lauren took to Instagram and shared this happy piece of news with the world and wrote, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I’m performing on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck."

