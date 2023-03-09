Oscars 2023: When & where to watch Academy Awards online, premiere time in India & more

Follow us on Image Source : OSCARS 2023 Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Awards has already created a buzz of excitement. After unveiling the nominees in major categories on January 24, Hollywood is all set to host the final show. The industry is hoping to put last year's ceremony controversies behind them. For those wanting to keep up-to-date with all things Oscars 2023, Know India connect in addition to details for fans who would want to watch the Academy Awards nomination live.

When will Oscars 2023 be announced?

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and marks another significant milestone in the academy's history. The live broadcast of the awards will commence at 5 pm (01:00 GMT on March 12) and will be available to viewers in the United States on the ABC television network. It will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar at 5:30 am on March 13, 2023 for Indian viewers.

India at Oscars 2023

It's a big moment for India as M.M. Keeravaani’s energetic anthem 'Naatu Naatu' from S. S. Rajamouli's Telugu-language action epic 'RRR' will be performed at the Oscars. With music by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose, 'Naatu Naatu' sees actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr dancing to catchy tunes. The song is up for best original song title at the Oscars 20230 and competing against big names such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Mitski and David Byrne and Diane Warren.

Who will host this Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel, the American TV personality and late-night show host, will be returning to host this year's Oscars, marking his third time in the role. Since Kimmel's last stint as host in 2018, the awards ceremony has had no solo host, with last year's event being hosted by a comedy trio of Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

Who will be the presenters at Oscars?

The list includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monae, Ariana DeBose, Questlove and Deepika Padukone.

