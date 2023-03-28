Cuteness Alert! Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie's picture glams up Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie is winning hearts with her cuteness. The global star who spends most of her time in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti, took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her 'glam up' session. While doing her makeup, Priyanka is carrying her little one in her arms. However, not the actress but what impressed the netizens was Malti's adorable expression.

Priyanka Chopra's post

After the bedtime stories picture, Priyanka took to Instagram and treated fans with another cute moment picture with her daughter. Sharing it, she wrote, "Glam with mama. #MM." Showering love on the post, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Pure love." One of the users wrote, "We are mom's, have to do, what we have to do...work never ends..." A third comment read, "Wow two angels in One frame beautiful lady." Another user wrote, "Oh my god. So cute. The way the baby is looking for pj. so surreal. More power to you girl. you are just the best."

On Monday, the global icon dropped a picture from her daughter's bedtime. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka treated fans with a new picture of her daughter and captioned it, "Bedtime stories." In the picture, Malti can be seen sleeping peacefully and cutely on the bed.

As new parents, it's difficult to take out time but Priyanka and Nick finally took some time out on Saturday and went on a date. Priyanka dropped the video where the couple can be seen seated at a restaurant. However, both of them looked sleepy and exhausted. At the end of the clip, we can see Nick grooving to the music. "When mom and dad try to do Saturday night," Priyanka captioned the clip. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick embraced parenthood in 2022. The duo are doting parents to daughter Malti Marie.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's fun video celebrating RRR actor's birthday amid rumours of rift goes viral

What's next for Priyanka?

The actress will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me." She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's comment on Varun Dhawan's shirtless pool picture gets a witty response | READ

Latest Entertainment News