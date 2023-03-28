Janhvi Kapoor's comment on Varun Dhawan's shirtless pool picture gets a witty response | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR VARUN DHAWAN Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Instagram banter about the former's latest post is the wittiest thing on the Internet. The duo, who are good friends, never shy away from doing crazy stuff together. Varun on Monday treated his fans to a picture of himself. The actor was seen beating the heat by taking a plunge into the pool. He was seen wearing only red shorts and quirky pink sunglasses to go. Flexing his biceps while posing inside the pool, Varun captioned the post, "Summertime." However, more than Varun's body it was actress Janhvi Kapoor's comment that caught everyone's attention.

Teasing Varun, Janhvi commented, "I think those goggles might be a bitttt too small for u." In no time, Varun replied back and quipped, " stole them from a child." Varun and Janhvi's fun banter left everyone in splits. "Oh my God you both are so funny," a social media user commented. "Hahahha hilarious," another one wrote.

Varun and Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space in 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is scheduled to release on October 6. Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson tweeted, "National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October 2023 in theatres near you! Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor."

Previously the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the decision to push the release of the film is taken. The film went on floors last April in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. 'Bawaal' marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi.

Apart from this, Varun will also be seen in the Indian version of 'Citadel', also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Indian version is being created by Raj and DK. Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK, the Indian Original Citadel series marks Varun's streaming debut. Talking about the same, Varun said, "Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career."

"I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj & DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making," the actor added.

