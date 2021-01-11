Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PREITY G ZINTA Preity Zinta opens up about family's COVID-19 diagnosis: Felt helpless far away in America

Actor Preity Zinta on Monday shared it was a stressful time for her as her family members, including her mother, brother, his wife, kids and uncle, had tested positive for COVID-19, three weeks ago. She felt helpless in America. Zinta, who's currently in the US, took to Instagram and said now that they have recovered, she can finally sleep well.

“Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU, and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital.”

The 45-year-old "Kal Ho Na Ho" actor said she was grateful to all the doctors and nurses who worked "tirelessly" to take care of them. Zinta asked her fans to not take COVID-19 lightly and warned the virus can become dangerous overnight. So please take care, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.

"I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them. For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally, the New Year feels like a Happy New year. #Thankyou #Doctors #Nurses #Grateful #Ting,” she added.

Preity's fans pour in good wishes for the actress and her family. She is currently quarantining with her husband, Gene Goodenough, in Los Angeles.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got hitched in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016, after dating for a long period of time. On the work front, Zinta was last seen in 2018 action-comedy Bhaiaji Superhit, which marked her return to the screen after a seven-year break.

-with PTI inputs