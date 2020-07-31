Image Source : INSTAGRANM/REALPZ Preity Zinta enjoys organic farming, plucks homegrown capsicum

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is excited about her organic farming harvest, fresh capsicums. The actress has shared a note of gratitude for her mother, who taught her how to grow vegetables at home. On Thursday, Preity took to her verified Twitter account to share a video where she can be seen plucking a few homegrown capsicums.

"Ghar ki kheti. How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you Ma. for teaching me and for inspiring me to grow our own vegetables. I'm on top of the world right now, yet I've never felt so close to Mother Earth #Jaimatadi #organicgardening #shimlamirchi #Ting," captioned the actress.

Preity is among the early actors who have resumed shooting after the COVID- 19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The actress is having mixed feelings about resuming shoot amid the pandemic.

"It's relieving and fun to get back to work after staying home for 6 months - It's also scary to be out there without a mask on your face all the time. So many mixed emotions - Fear, Excitement and Nervousness all rolled into one. Makes one appreciate a breath of fresh air and all simple things we took for granted in the past," Preity recently shared on her verified Instagram account.

