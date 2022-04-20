Pregnant Sonam Kapoor 'sucks up to' Masaba Gupta publicly for THIS reason; latter's response is priceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor with Masaba Gupta

Highlights Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy in March

She will be seen next in Blind

Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018

Actress Sonam Kapoor who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja on Tuesday (April 20) took to her Instagram stories and gave a shout-out to her best friend and fashion designer Masaba Gupta who featured on the cover of Vogue India's April issue. The proud best friend wrote, "Masaba Gupta is the greatest designer and celeb ever. I love her. She is the best,” along with a pink heart emoji. The 'Khoobsurat' actress went on to share a video from Masaba's workout session and wrote, "Look at her body. What a workout."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's post for Masaba Gupta

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's post for Masaba Gupta

As the actress indulged in fun banter with Masaba, Sonam shared another picture of Masaba from a photoshoot and wrote, "She’s also not made my baby bump clothes yet! I can’t wait for them anymore…so, I am sucking up to her publicly….@masabagupta where are my clothes?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor's post for Masaba Gupta

After Sonam's loud and clear message to Masaba publically, she too replied to her on social media and wrote, "Jesus, Take the wheel from our lady sonam."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASABA GUPTA Sonam Kapoor's post for Masaba Gupta

For the unversed, in March Sonam announced her pregnancy in a series of pictures with her husband Anand. She shared, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you." Followed with the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 in her post.

The actress had been sharing several pictures from her latest shoots flaunting her baby bump. Take a look:

Also read: Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts blooming baby bump in see-through kaftan | PICS

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi wedding saree earlier worn by Kangana & Sonam Kapoor? Fans call designer 'lazy'