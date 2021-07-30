Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORPRABHAS Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's romantic saga Radhe Shyam to release in January 2022

Superstar Prabhas finally announced the release date of his much-awaited film Radhe Shyam. The actor had been teasing fans with motion posters and teasers of the film. Now, he has announced that the film will hit the screen next year. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared another poster of Radhe Shyam and revealed that the film will release worldwide on 14th January 2022. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in the leading role.

Prabhas wrote, "Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!"

The makers also shared the news saying, "New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! #RadheShyam all set to release in a theatre near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022!"

Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The project is multilingual, scheduled to release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages this year.

Makers have shared the teaser of the film on Valentine's Day this year. The video of the teaser featured the 'Baahubali' star showing his romantic side trying to grab Pooja's attention at a train station. In the next frame when the actress asked him if he considers himself Romeo, he said, "I am not like him. He died for love. I won’t."

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas while sharing the teaser in various languages wrote, "Celebrate the day of love with a Glimpse of #RadheShyam..#ValentinesWithRS Releasing in cinemas on 30th July 2021." While Pooja tweeted, "This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July!"

On the work front, Prabhas has an interesting line-up of films including a pan-India project with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will play Ram while Saif will don the hat of the villain Ravan in the film.